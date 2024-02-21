JetBlue to expand service to Saint Lucia with second daily flights

JetBlue is all set to expand its service to Saint Lucia with second daily flights from New York.

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority invited travellers to book their journey between New York and Saint Lucia and enhance their travel experience. The new flights will add more flexibility to the travel plans of the visitors.

It will also provide them with a chance to book their tickets now and embark on their tropical adventure. The flights will be available through July 23, 2024, and the schedule of the service is subject to change. The departure time of the evening flights will be 6:00 pm.

Presently, out of the United States, Saint Lucia welcomed daily direct flights with JetBlue from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport. The weekly flights from New Jersey with United Airlines and JetBlue have also been welcomed in the country.

Direct service from Miami, Boston, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta will also be provided to Saint Lucia. The service will enhance the position of Saint Lucia among world travellers seeking to visit the country for several activities such as spending holidays, honeymoons, or other things.

The service of JetBlue will also enhance the connectivity of Saint Lucia in the market of the United States. People across the globe visit the country to spend their time in a tranquil and peaceful environment.

The airline will provide an opportune time to continue positioning the destination’s global prominence with authentic and immersive experiences. The travellers will explore the romance, adventure, culinary, wellness, mesmerizing accommodations and much more in Saint Lucia through the service from JetBlue.

The provided flights, departing from JFK with JetBlue on July 10 at 10:30 am and returning from Saint Lucia on July 16 at 4:35 pm, enhance the overall convenience of this splendid experience.