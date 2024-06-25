Jamaica: JUTC employee severely burned in Spanish Town Bus Fire

A bus fire in the Spanish Town depot of Jamaica’s St Catherine left one severely burned. As per reports, the employee of the Jamaican Urban Transit company (JUTC) was rushed to the hospital on Sunday evening.

Authorities stated that the cause of the fire remains unknown, and the investigations are ongoing.

This event caused severe damage to one of the buses which was completely engulfed in flames. However, the rest of the two buses had minor damage due to the heat caused from the fire.

Dennis Lyon, the acting assistant commissioner in charge of the Jamaica fire Brigade’s area 3, said that the JUTC unit was already caught up between high flames before the firefighters from the Spanish Town Station arrived at the place of the accident.

According to Lyon, the firefighters were informed about the incident at 9:27 pm . Notably, he further said that the JUTC employee was taken to the hospital just before the arrival of the fire brigade personnel.

The transport minister Daryl Vaz who is currently out of the country, also confirmed that only one of the buses got damaged and further investigations are still ongoing.

“There is an investigation by the fire brigade and the police. I have my own suspicions, but I will wait for the police and the fire brigade to provide an official report before making further comments,” said minister Daryl Vaz.

He further said that the investigations will determine if any additional safety measures are required to safeguard the depot from any similar occurrences in the future.

“I will comment more on the outcome of the investigation and the plan to implement better security measures in relation to certain activities that are plaguing the JUTC,” Vaz also commented.