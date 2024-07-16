Inaugural flight of Caribbean Airlines touches down Puerto Rico from Trinidad 

The inaugural flight of Caribbean Airlines from Trinidad to Puerto Rico touched down on Sunday, aiming to provide convenient connections

The flights to San Juan will operate three flights per week from Port of Spain which included Sunday, Tuesday and Friday.

With this route, Caribbean Airlines has been eying to enhance their connections and footprints within the Caribbean region. The passengers on the first flight were welcomed with entertaining calypso beat and other musical groups at the airport of Puerto Rico.

The performance of Leandra Head has entertained the audience with the branded items of Caribbean Airlines. The passengers have also received goody bags with Caribbean Airlines branded items, marking celebrations for the airline on its inaugural flight to the route.

Upon arrival in Puerto Rico, the aircraft was greeted with a traditional water salute, building new connections within the Caribbean region. At the welcome ceremony, the travellers were also welcomed with authentic Puerto Rico entertainment.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines expressed pleasure and added that the service will enhance the growth strategy and connections within the Caribbean region. He noted that the expansion of their route network to include San Juan, Puerto Rico is a significant step in the growth strategy and regional connectivity.

Caribbean Airlines has also been playing vital role in connecting the Caribbean, and by the end of this year, the airline has been looking to enhance their link through the destinations such as Spanish, French, and English-Speaking Caribbean with each other.

Further, the network enhancement will also be taken place for North American diaspora, and business and leisure travellers.

The introduction of the San Juan route will also provide reliable and convenient travel options for passengers as it will also forge economic growth and cultural exchange within the Caribbean region.

Caribbean Airlines launched the service under their “Welcome Home” campaign, aiming to make them explore their beautiful region.