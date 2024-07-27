Guyana: Electrical fire left ‘7’ homeless, power and light department criticised

An incident is reported from Guyana which left seven people homeless after an electrical fire broke out at the Hampshire, Corentyne. The incident is reported to have occurred on July 26th, 2024 at around 9:40 am.

Guyana: An incident is reported from Guyana which left seven people homeless after an electrical fire broke out at the Hampshire, Corentyne. The incident is reported to have occurred on July 26th, 2024 at around 9:40 am.

The details revealed that two elders and five children were residing at the home when the incident took place. It was mentioned that the children were residing on the top floor of the house and noticed an irritating smell of smoke on the lower floor, in response to which they immediately alerted the family and ran out of the house.

The matter was then immediately reported to the Rose Hall Town Fire Station to which they immediately responded but still were not able to investigate anything as the location was already burned out completely causing severe damage.

During investigations, the owner of the house, Randolph Alert who is a cane harvester and vendor, stated that he and his wife were away at the time of incident. He stated that they were out selling vegetables at the Rose Hall Town Market when they got to know about the incident.

The Guyana Power and light department is being blamed for this tragic incident and stated that this incident has been caused due to the irresponsibility of the department towards fulfilling their duties.

While shedding light on the situation, Alert revealed that he expressed his worries about the defective electricity meter to Guyana Power and Light, but their issue remained unresolved, which contributed to the fire.

This alleged fire caused extensive damage to the entire house, resulting in a significant loss of $7 million in property and a loss to the victims.

While expressing his unhappiness with the occurrence, Alert claimed that it is extremely tough for him to repair their home. He stated that they are carefully weighing their options and considering their next steps in the aftermath of this tragedy.