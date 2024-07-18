Guyana: 2 workplace fatalities reported in week

A workplace fatality reported at Lot 37 Section C, Land of Canan. The investigations are ongoing by the OSH Department.

West Bank Demerara, Guyana: A workplace fatality has been reported from Tuesday. 16th July 2024 at Lot 37 Section C, Land of Canan. The incident is currently being investigated by the Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Health (OSH) Department.

The deceased is being identified as a 28-years-old Constructor Worker, Christopher Paul Fernandes. The worker was a permanent resident of Lot 43 Supply, East Bank Demerara.

The incident was Immediately informed to the OSH department, the police, and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL). The officials then arrived at the accident scene for a deeper investigation.

The senior officer of the OSH department, Darvin Bourne is leading the investigation team, the main aim for this investigation is to get to the root cause of the accident. The investigations play a crucial role as it will help in preventing similar incidents in the future.

The deep analysis in the case will further help in ensuring better safety measures on site. the result of the investigation will also help to establish new rules that could be implemented to provide more safety to workers in such accidents.

Joseph Hamilton, the Minister of Labour has also expressed his sympathy to the family, friends and the co workers of the deceased. He also took this opportunity to address the need and importance of workplace safety. He reminded both the employers and workers as he emphasized the need of better healthcare practices in the workplace to prevent similar accidents in the future.

A similar workplace mishappening took place a few days back in the west side of Demerara. the incident led to death of one of the famous truck drivers of the area, Maniram Navindralal. the case was then witnessed by the chief of OSH, Royden Croal. The investigations in the case revealed that Navindralal died by getting in contact with 13,800 Volt primary network of wires.

The death of Navindralal and Paul Fernandes, serves as a reminder to us for the risks associated in the workplace environment, which further makes it important to prioritize safety and secure the work practices.