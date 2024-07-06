Guyana: 4-years-old dies in fire incident  

A fire incident in Georgetown, Guyana led to a tragic death of a 4-years-old Junior Anderson. The incident is reported to be from yesterday’s evening at around 4:00 pm.

Georgetown, Guyana: A fire incident in Georgetown, Guyana led to a tragic death of a 4-years-old Junior Anderson. The incident is reported to be from yesterday’s evening at around 4:00 pm.

Reports stated that, the one flat wooden and concrete building which was occupied by 42-year-old Nigel Anderson and his family including, Shonnette Anderson, 37, Michael Anderson, 11, Waveny Anderson, 15, Cynthia Anderson, and 4-y-o Junior Anderson. The building is located at Lot 88 C Field Sophia, Georgetown, Guyana.

Investigations in the case revealed that the fire was caused by children who were playing with matches. The naked flames from the matchsticks ignited the mattress, which set other combustible products on fire, causing the flames to spread throughout the building.

Investigations further revealed that the three children were playing, while being watched by a teen. According the teen, she left the kids playing and went to lie down, eventually falling asleep. She further stated that she was awakened by one of the kids, who told her that the house has set on fire. “Immediately, after listening the news I left the house”, The teen stated.

Sources stated that, the fire services were immediately contacted for rescue as it was discovered that one of the children was missing. Upon investigations the burnt remains of the chid were found inside the house once the fire was extinguished.

Reportedly, the fire services addressed the need to educate children about fire safety and educate them on the dangers of fire starters (matches and lighters) and warn them about their use. The officers pleaded the parents and guardians to teach their children and it not leave them unattended or leave them alone at home without adult supervision.

The official further stated the need to equip homes with fire preventing equipment including devices like Smoke detectors and fire extinguishers. The authorities stated that parents should also make sure that the lighter and matches are out of reach of the children to prevent such causalities.