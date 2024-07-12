Georgetown: Sex Worker Murdered, 3 Suspected

The Guyana police have reported an alleged murder of a Sex Worker at King Street and South Road, Georgetown, Guyana. The murder is reported from the night of Thursday, 11th July 2024.

The Sex worker is being identified as a 28-year-old, Shawn, which is the only name known yet for the victim. Shawn is reported to be a resident of Grove, East Bank Demerara, Guyana.

According to the sources, the victim was standing along with a 26-year-old male, who is reported to be a resident of West La Penitence Housing Scheme. The identity of the male is being withheld due to privacy concerns. Reports are that they both were standing on the road leading to King Street and South Road when they heard loud explosions suspected to be gunshots from a car heading towards them.

The heavily-tinted silver-coloured Premio Motorcar which was going south on Croal Street is considered to be the one occupying the suspects.

Upon hearing the gunshots, Shawn and his male companion immediately ran east onto the south road, where Shawn later fell to the ground. However, the car continued towards King Street until it finally disappeared.

The police upon arrival saw the victim’s body fell face down in a pool of blood. The victim was found wearing a black dress, a black shower cap, and a pair of black socks.

Doctor Harry Kisson from Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) visited the crime scene along with the police and announced Shawn as dead.

The post-mortem examination of the victim revealed a gunshot wound on the right arm, which made him bleed to death.

The Crime scene investigators discovered nine 9mm expended shells at the crime scene. The dead body of the victim is currently placed at the Memorial Garden Funeral Home for further revelations through autopsy.

The police have stated that they are suspecting three criminals to the incident, however, proper investigations are currently being conducted to arrest them.