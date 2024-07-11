Double murder in Guyana: Investigations Ongoing

The Guyana Police Force is investigating a Double murder case from Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo committed on labourers Marvin Joseph, 17 and his brother Ellis Joseph, 30.

The murder is suspected to be occurred at 3:00 in the evening yesterday at Lot 4’A’ St. Lawrence, East bank Essequibo. The property is occupied by a 51-years-old Annette Miguel and her family.

Ryan Fredericks, a 25-years-old Pomeranian miner, the nephew of Annette Miguel stated that he disembarked from a van and made his way to his aunt’s house. Reportedly, as he was wandering in his aunt’s yard, he noticed the two brothers passing on a motor Canter headed towards north.

According to the sources, both the brothers attacked Frederick with cutlass in an attempt to kill and rob him. Frederick immediately ran towards his aunt’s house, while both the brothers followed him.

Reports stated that, the brothers while hitting Frederick accidently harmed each other. Cutlasses as are difficult to manage and extremely sharp can easily cause deadly damage if one doesn’t know how to use them properly.

Apparently, Ellis one of the brothers started bleeding on the spot and Frederick also sustained several injuries. However, Marvin immediately ran out of the yard in order to escape the crime scene but collapsed on a nearby wooden bridge.

Sources further stated that all three of them were then taken to the nearby Leonara Cottage Hospital where Ellis was announced dead on arrival, whereas Marvin died while receiving medical care. Frederick is also being treated at the hospital but the doctors have stated his condition severely critical.

The police are actively investigating the crime scene and looking for clearer evidence to the case.

The police sent the bodies for a post mortem and the body of Marvin Joseph was inspected with one incised wound on his abdomen, and his intestines protruding. Ellis Joseph had two incised incisions on his abdomen.

Both the bodies are now placed at Ezekiel Funeral home for storage, awaiting further Post-Mortem Examinations.