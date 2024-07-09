Frontier Airline inaugurates 3x weekly service to Barbados

Frontier Airlines launched its non-stop service to Barbados and landed at Grantley Adams International Airport with its inaugural flight on Saturday

Barbados: Frontier Airlines launched its non-stop service to Barbados and landed at Grantley Adams International Airport with its inaugural flight on Saturday. With its three-week service, the airline is scheduled to offer flights with fares starting at $69.

The flight has landed at Barbados from San Juan, Puerto Rico for their inaugural non-stop direct service between two island nations. Barbados is considered as one of several new destination for Frontier Airlines with its new service out of San Juan, including St Maarten, St Croix, Santiago in the Dominican Republic and, beginning next week, Trinidad.

The announcement of the service has been made by the airline in April 2024, aiming to enhance the connection in the north part of the Caribbean region. The launches are also expected to forge the network between the island nation and offer enhanced travel options to the passengers during the summer season.

On the inaugural flights, CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Andrea Franklin termed the service a valuable connection between northern Caribbean to Barbados. She added that the service will make the travellers explore the exclusive offerings of the country and provide more suitable options.

BTMI CEO Franklin also addressed and welcomed the authorities of the airline at the Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados with brief ceremony. She added that the connection will open up the northern Caribbean to Barbados and provide exclusive gateway to the US travellers.

In addition to that, the service is inclusive of gateways to the USA with connections though Puerto Rico which the country welcomes as an additional route to the island as the country is gearing up for the Crop Over Season.

CEO Franklin noted that the service will further forge their connections and long-term partnership between Barbados and the airline as they are looking forward to long and mutually beneficial partnership.

Notably, the ceremony was attended by several officials including BTMI Chief Product Officer- Marsha Alleyne, BTMI Director- Graham Clarke, BTMI Director- Annabelle Hall and BTMI Manager- Hadley Bourne.