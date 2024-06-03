Former Antiguan netballer Williams Wills dies due to prolonged illness

Antigua and Barbuda: Former national netballer and coach Yvonne Williams Wills from Antigua and Barbuda has died on Sunday. She was suffering from a prolonged illness and received several treatments for the cure.

Williams Wills has played for the ovals netball team and was considered as the number two goal shoot at the 1979 World Championships in Trinidad. In addition to that, she has contributed a lot to netball games and represented Antigua and Barbuda at several global stages.

She also provided coaching to several teams of netball at grassroots and senior national levels with her skills and experience. Williams Wills has shared her experience of gaming with several young players and coached them about their game.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda extended condolences to the family, friends, and the netball community in the country and the wider Caribbean. Prime Minister Gaston Browne also took to social media and expressed profound grief over the death of the renowned personality.

He said his sincerest condolences to the bereaved family and hoped for peace and comfort in the memories of her loved ones. He added, ”May her soul rest in peace and rise in heaven as she contributed a lot to the sporting industry of Antigua and Barbuda and the netball.”

Wills has also long advocated for women in sports to be honoured on a national level and she was also ranked as the number two goal-shoot behind Jean Pierre at the 1979 World Championships in Trinidad. She also carried the torch for netball in Antigua and Barbuda for many years as a player, coach, and administrator.

Netizens have also expressed condolences and said, ”Please accept my deepest sympathy to the whole family circle and loved oalso friends.I remember her.I So sad to say.Thanks for your service. One of the best in netball. In the good old days it was fun. You will forever miss.”

One added,” Sincere condolences to her family, friends and the sporting fraternity. A soft spoken giant with an impeccable stature and mannerism. Was always pleasant and courteous and gave her all to the sports that she so loved. May her memory continue to be a Blessing to all those with whom she came into contact and impacted.”

Another commented,” My sincerest sympathy to all who this wonderful lady has left to grieve. May you all find true comfort in her Creator.”