Flight and Ferry schedule for Caribbean unveiled for June 2024

Caribbean: The increased flight and ferry schedule has been unveiled for different countries of the Caribbean for the month of June 2024. With airlines such as Sunrise Airways, interCaribbean Airways, British Airways, Caribbean Airlines, and the ferry Capo Rosso, the countries will be given weekly non-stop service.

Sunrise Airways which has recently launched its service to Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, and Saint Lucia will provide service to Antigua 10 times per week. The flight will operate every day of the week from Monday to Sunday. It will also offer service to Dominica two times per week and operate flights on Thursdays and Saturdays.

In addition to that, interCaribbean Airways will also offer flights to Barbados, Dominica, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Jamaica with the service 19 times, seven times, three times and three times per week respectively.

For Barbados and Dominica, the flights will be given from Monday to Sunday, while for Jamaica, the service will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, and for St Vincent, Sunday and Friday are the days set for the flight operations.

Caribbean Airlines will operate service for Barbados, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago for four, one and six times respectively. For Barbados, the flights will fly on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday and for Jamaica, the service will be given on Saturday, while for Trinidad and Tobago, the operation of the airline will be provided on Monday to Sunday (expect Tuesday).

British Airways is also added to the Caribbean list with the service to the countries such as Grenada, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago with three, two and one flight respectively. The flights will be operated on Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday for Grenada, Saturday for Guyana and Tuesday for Trinidad and Tobago.

Air Adelphi willl launch service to Martinique, and St Vincent and the Grenadines with three days of flights respectively. The services will be given on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In addition to that, the ferry service has also been launched for the countries such as Dominica, Guadeloupe and Martinique. L’Express Des Isles will provide service to Dominica for three days in a week on Sunday, Tusday and Friday, while it will provide service to Guadeloupe and Martinique three times per week on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday.

Capo Rosso will provide service to Martinique four times per week which will operate on Sunday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

In addition to that, the services will enhance the connectivity across the Caribbean region and provide boost to the tourism economy.