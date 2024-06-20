First Lady Diani Prince Drew contributes fans to Kickstart Brilliance Pre-School

First Lady Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew handed over a contribution of several basic needs to Kickstart Brilliance Pre-School in St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday morning

St Kitts and Nevis: First Lady Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew handed over a contribution of several basic needs to Kickstart Brilliance Pre-School in St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday morning. The package consisted of different kinds of stand fans for the students and financial assistance was also given to the school.

During the handing over, Prince Drew spent quality time with the children and expressed pleasure to be able to present a contribution to the school. She added that the donation is aimed at assisting the students and encouraging them for their studies.

She also participated in the practice session of the students for the upcoming sports day of the school which is scheduled to be held on Friday this week. First Lady added that they practiced the lime and spoon and sack races which provided her with a chance to interact with them efficiently.

She extended support to the school and spent time with the teachers such as Tashiba, Paulett and Eloise, and all the other children of the school. Diani Prince noted,” I’m tremendously happy that I was able to extend support to the school, and spend some time with the committed teachers, Tashiba, Paulett, and Eloise, and all of the spirited children.”

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also shared glimpses and lauded Tashiba Clarke for turning into a profession of entrepreneurship. He added,” Tashiba Clarke of Kickstart Brilliance Pre-School is a young, vibrant entrepreneur who loves children and who has turned her love for children into a profession.”

He continued to wish her well and thanked his wife for extending her outreach to this pre-school.

Notably, this past Saturday, the First Lady also hosted women of Labour in recognition of their service and invited them to a relaxed afternoon of camaraderie. She termed women “Backbone of the Society,” and noted that their contribution towards the society building has always remained tremendous.

The First Lady added that this was an important moment for them to continue to build and strengthen our bonds of friendship, sisterhood, and togetherness. She expressed gratitude to these women for embracing her and for the support they have provided.