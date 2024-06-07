Feast of St Anthony 2024 set to return to Toucarie Beach, know musicians lineup

The Feast of St Anthony 2024 is all set to return to Toucarie Beach in Dominica from June 14 to 16, 2024 under the patronage of Parliamentary Representative for Cottage Roland Royer

Roseau, Dominica: The Feast of St Anthony 2024 is all set to return to Toucarie Beach in Dominica from June 14 to 16, 2024 under the patronage of Parliamentary Representative for Cottage Roland Royer. The event will be hosted in collaboration with the Cottage Village Council.

The next weekend will feature immersive events and colourful activities that will showcase the vibrant culture of the Cottage Community. The schedule of the events has been unveiled by Minister Roland Royer who invited the patrons to make it successful.

The feast will kickstart with Seafood Lyme on June 14, 2024, at 7 pm with the performance of exclusive artistes from Dominica. The rhythmic vibes of DJ Maxi and Selectah Urban will enhance the musical experience of the patrons who will attend the festival to spend their weekends at the magnificent location.

Further, the Extasy Band will also be invited to the Seafood Lyme which will showcase the local offerings of Dominica.

The second day of the feast will be named “Saturday Drive” where several artistes from across the globe will participate and enhance the musical experience of the tourists. The event will be held on June 15, 2024, at 8 pm, aiming to embrace the culture and heritage of Dominica.

DJ Sprawner and DJ Remzz Raze DJ will entertain the audience and make the audience groove to the beats of the local music. MFR Band and TK International will also join and make the authentic lineup for the second day of the feast.

On the third day, the Unstoppable Shax, DJ Sleem, Midnight Groovers, and Riddim Knockaz Band were invited to perform and enhance the cultural presence of Dominica.

With the feast, the local vendors and other small business holders will be able to boost their businesses and get full access to the enhanced market which will come from across the globe. For three days, the local economy will be enhanced and arrivals in the country will also be increased.

The Feast of St Anthony is the yearly celebration of the music of Dominica which features an authentic lineup of artistes who enhance the musical experience of the patrons. In addition to that, the Cottage community also gets the chance to showcase its offerings through vendor shops, cuisine shops, and other things that are exclusive to the country.

Meanwhile, Roland Royer extended an invitation to the patrons to join the celebration and support the local community as it would be the celebration and chance to generate revenue for the economy.