Father’s Day Special: PM Roosevelt Skerrit recognizes contribution of fathers in child’s life

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended wishes on the occasion of “Father’s Day” on Sunday and recognized their contributions towards the society building. He was joined by other ministers of the cabinet who spend their weekend in celebrating fathers for their love, support, and guidance.

PM Skerrit said,” On this special day, I extend greetings to all fathers of our nation, wishing all fathers a day filled with love, joy and happiness.”

He said that the contributions and the sacrifices of the fathers to ensure the well-being of their families is exceptional. Prime Minister Skerrit extended gratitude to the fathers for their love, support, wisdom and guidance provided to their children.

In addition to that, the housing minister- Melissa Skerrit also wishes fathers on the occasion of Father’s Day and extended gratitude for their contribution. She also wishes PM Skerrit for being the great father and said that their care and love is exceptional.

She said,” Although you already know this, today I wish to celebrate the absolutely wonderful Father that you are to our little ones! You are everything and more to us.” Melissa Skerrit added that they are great in providing love, care and suppport to their children which is exceptional.

Melissa Skerrit noted,”Thank you for the abundant blessings that are our children. But even more so thank you for being the caring, loving and attentive Father that you are. May you truly understand and be uplifted by the depth of our love and adoration on the hardest days, and may the Lord hold you close and bless you always! Happy Daddy Day dearest Roosevelt Skerrit.”

Notably, Meliss Skerrit also hosted the Father’s Day Family Fun Day on June 16, 2024 for Roseau constituency and invited the fathers and children to celebrate the occasion with games such as Dominoes, Table Tennis, Chess and more.

In addition to that, Finance Minister- Dr Irving McIntyre also wishes Father’s Day and said that their integral role is essential for their children and their bright future. He also extended gratitude to the fathers for their valuable support and love.

He added,” Greetings everyone! Wishing all my Roseau Valley dads a very happy Father’s Day!! You play an integral role and we thank you for your love and support to our families. Happy Father’s Day.”

Denise Charles- Tourism Minister also joined other cabinet colleague to wish fathers on Father’s Day and said,”Thank you” for their contribution.