Eastern Caribbean to experience gusty winds, thunderstorms over weekend

Weather: The Tropical Wave has been moving forward to Trinidad and Windwards, producing the chances of rainfall and showers across the Eastern Caribbean. As per the met department, the gusty winds are also expected to disturb the weather conditions across the region.

The Met Department stated that there has been low-level spin seen in visible cloud motions which is providing showers and some rainfall activities. The North side is plagued by drier air and some showers display signs of pushing out gusty winds.

The weather conditions have also showcased that there are chances of cloudiness and scattered thunderstorms which will disturb several areas of the Caribbean region. In addition to that, it is brining cloudiness and scattered thunderstorms to Guianas today and tonight.

It will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms to Trinidad and Windwards starting between early Saturday to afternoon. Occasional showers continue Sunday. Upper trough in the Caribbean Sea will help pull some of the moisture NW so Leewards get showers by Sunday and then some enhancement Monday to Tuesday in parts of both Windwards and Leewards, Virgin Islands with the upper trough.

NHC gave a nice tidbit on tropical waves below: “While only 60% of the Atlantic tropical storms and minor hurricanes originate from easterly waves, nearly 85% of the intense (or major) hurricanes have their origins as easterly waves.”

In addition to that, a well defined tropical wave near 52W is moving briskly near 19mph. The wave signature can be seen in satellite images. The front portion with ITCZ has already been impacting French Guiana and Suriname since Thursday. The wave will gradually come under NW pull of broad upper troughing.

Increasing showers with isolated thunderstorms will continue to Guyana Friday and then Trinidad and Tobago Saturday morning, Windwards mid-late Saturday and Leewards later Sunday.

Last 36-48 hours, deep upper trough in West to Central Caribbean Sea has pumped high moisture and rainfall from ABC Islands to Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands. Fewer showers affected the north Windwards.