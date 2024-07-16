Dominica to focus people-centred approach, socio-economic realities in 2024/2025 budget  

The 2024- 2025 National Budget Address will be presented in the Parliament of Dominica on Friday next week, focusing on the people-centred approach

Roseau, Dominica: The 2024- 2025 National Budget Address will be presented in the Parliament of Dominica on Friday next week, focusing on the people-centred approach. The budget will be presented by the Minister of Finance- Dr Irving McIntyre.

The budget is expected to be a people-centred as it focuses on the development of citizens and the country. On this approach, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit spoke during his press conference on Monday and said that they will seek to present a fiscal package that responds to the social and economic realities of the citizens.

Through the budget, the policies are expected to be designed to make a positive impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people, taking into consideration the current Global realities. “The fact is the world over countries are grappling with the economic fallout of geopolitical conflicts, the disease and disaster which have resulted in inflation, loss of income and an increase in inequality, ”said the prime minister.

He noted that the government continues to make that required investment despite the global economic shocks that impact Dominica.

The islands are not immune to these economic shocks but have persisted in investing in social safety nets and the productive sectors to counteract adverse impacts and to keep the people in jobs, keep the young people in universities and provide households and small business to ensure economic stability, as per PM Dr Skerrit.

The 2024-2025 National budget will focus on the building of past developments and investments made over the years. PM Roosevelt Skerrit cited, ”This year’s budget will focus on our efforts to consolidate the gains, we have made in recent years and outline priorities and measures to further stimulate economic activity, create employment, and improve long-term efficiently in the administration of our country’s affairs.”

A new outline of the nursing system will also be a feature in this year’s budget address, aiming to create several new positions which will allow for the upward mobility of the nurses. The government also took recommendations from nurses and participated in the recent consultations.

Prime Minister Skerrit emphasized that the budget has something to benefit every citizen and he is confident that the Dominican people will be pleased with the budget presentation.