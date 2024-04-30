Dominica: Portsmouth gearing up for Jazz-packed weekend, know events

The town of Portsmouth has been gearing up for the different fringe events of the Dominica Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024, which will be held from May 1 to 4, 2024.

Roseau, Dominica: The town of Portsmouth has been gearing up for the different fringe events of the Dominica Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024, which will be held from May 1 to 4, 2024.

The weekend will be filled with activities such as Jazz on the Beach, Jazz’n Arts, Jazz and PAN, Jazz’n Karaoke, and Jazz After Party.

The first fringe event for the weekend will be “Jazz on the Beach,” which will be held on Saturday at Purple Turtle Beach Club. The event will start at 6 pm till late, featuring the display of the culture and cuisine of Dominica.

The next event on the list is Lyme, Beer, and Vybes, which will be held on May 4, 2024, from 1 pm to 10 pm at Whitchurch Lot Portsmouth. The artistes such as Mical Teja, Lord Hype Ft Lurbz, DJ Payou, Dan Evens, King Spawn, Selectah Urban, DJ Flash, Unstoppable DJs, and Signal Band.

Jazz’n Karaoke will also be added to the fringe events, which will take place on May 1, 2024, at 8 pm. Admission to the event will be free, and the patrons can enjoy the event at Ross BLVD, Clara House Picard Portsmouth. The performances will be given by Vliscia, Kareem Fabien, Carla Etienne, Jeffery Bruney, Moxie-Shervy, and the EMK Combo Band.

Jazz and Pan will also be held as the fringe event of Jazz’n Creole Festival, featuring Pan in Harmony, Possie Culcha Pan, EMK Combo, Carla Ettiene, Naevaghn James, Shane St Clair, Emmanuel E-Mann Richardson, Earl White, Marsha Augustine, Carlyn Role, Caesarina Paul, Monella Alexis and Bob D.

The fifth event in the lineup will be “Jazz’n Arts” in Paradise, which will be held on May 4, 2024, from 12 pm to 7 pm at Paradise Valley, Borne. The performances will be given by Kimanit T, Abeya, Paix Bouche Drummers, Karina, Band Akayo, DJ Remz, and Cultural Division Jing Ping.

The entry at the event is $20, and the entry with meal will be $550. Further, the patrons could get the entry, meal, and tour of Dominica at $60, and a Couples Special will be given at $100. The event will feature live panting, Art Gallery, Master Class in Floral Arrangement, and Pig Roast. The couple special entry ticket will be chared $100.

Jazz After Party will be the main event of the festival, which will be held on May 5, 2024, at Bellhall Beach Spot. The event will feature the performances of DJ MJ, DJ Remz, and Unstoppable Shax and also offer fresh water, labi water, Goat Water, and lots more available.

The last event for the weekend will be May Day Sea Food, which will be held on May 6, 2024, at 1 00 pm at Bush Rums, Cocktails and Entertainment.

The entire celebration coincides with Dominica’s Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024, which will be held on May 5, 2024, featuring the performance of the artistes such as Li Li Octave, Michele Henderson, Alaine, Mapy, and Swinging Stars.

The event is aimed at preserving the cultural and musical heritage of Dominica and enhancing the tourism economy.