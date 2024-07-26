Dominica Budget 2024: Allocations announced among different sectors

Dominica's Minister of Finance, Dr. Irving McIntyre, unveiled the 2024/2025 budget. He revealed sizeable allocations across various sectors.

Dominica: In the live 2024/2025 budget session, Dominica’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Irving McIntyre, unveiled the 2024/2025 budget. He revealed sizeable allocations across various sectors, including substantial funding for healthcare, education, and his own finance ministry. At 296.3 million, constituting over forty percent of total recurrent expenses, the finance department received the highest allotment.

The health ministry secured the second largest chunk of funding. At 81.9 million, representing just over twelve percent of recurring costs, this allocation will support Dominica’s response to ongoing medical needs and priorities. Close behind was the Ministry of Education with 70 million to advance learning initiatives, accounting for slightly over ten percent of total planned projects.

The Ministry of National Security received substantial funding for the coming fiscal year, with their 60.6 million budget slotting them in as the fourth highest recipient and accounting for 8.9% of all expected outlays. Not far behind in fifth was the Ministry of Public Works, gaining allocation of 8.1% of the total projected expenditure.

While security and infrastructure earned significant monetary support, the expenditure estimate came in at a full-bodied $679.4 million. The complete list of budget allotment is listed below;

Office of the President: 1.2 M

Integrity in Public Office Commission: 0.5 M

Public and Police Service Commission: 0.4 M

The Legislature: 1.2 M

Audit Department: 1.1 M

Electoral Office: 1.9 M

Ministry of National Security: 60.6 M

Office of the Prime Minister: 10.4 M

Ministry of Finance: 296.3 M

Ministry of Agriculture, Marine: 9 M

Ministry of Education: 70 M

Ministry of Housing: 6.2 M

Ministry of Health: 81.9 M

Ministry of Environment: 11.2 M

Ministry of Tourism: 20.6 M

Ministry of Culture: 12.8 M

Training Department: 9.9 M

Ministry of Public Works: 55 M

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 22.8 M

Cabinet Office: 3.8 M

Ministry of Labour: 2.2 M

Goods and Services: 234.9 M (35% of total expenditure)

Personal Involvements: 167.1 M (25% of total expenditure for Public Officers)

Retirement Benefits: 144.6 M

For capital expenditure, a total of 934.9 million was allocated with notable but uneven distributions as outlined below. Massive investments were into transportation networks and educational facilities nonetheless certain initiatives obtained comparatively constrained support.

Office of the President: 0.07 M

The Legislature: 0.1 M

Audit Department: 1.1 M

Ministry of National Security: 4.3 M

Ministry of Finance: 10 M

Ministry of Agriculture, Marine: 52.2 M

Ministry of Education: 22.8 M

Ministry of Housing: 70.5 M

Ministry of Health: 7.5 M

Ministry of Environment: 41.2 M

Ministry of Tourism: 17.2 M

Ministry of Culture: 11.8 M

Training Department: 1.7 M

Ministry of Public Works: 164.8 M

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 32.8 M

This intricate budget epitomizes the administration’s priorities with substantial and diverse investments in critical sectors intended to foster long-lasting progress and enhance public services through complex yet coordinated efforts.