Dominica: Government distributes approx. $1 million for digitalisation

Dominican government aims to digitalise the nation as $1 million have been granted and distributed among small scale businesses for their development.

Dominica: The government of Dominica initiated a digital transformation project under which EC $986,342 has been distributed to seventy-seven local entrepreneurs for country’s digitalisation. The award ceremony for the project was conducted on Monday 22nd July 2024.

Fidel Grant, the minister of public works, public utilities, and the digital economy, addressed the meeting and highlighted his belief that the nation is observing a shortage in digital skilled services. He further expressed that the grant will help to foster digital growth within the businesses, helping to establish them on a broader scale.

“The Digital innovation Grant is designed to support small and medium sized enterprises in adapting digital technologies and business models.” He stated.

The grant was launched back in December 2023 and it was funded by the World Bank. Reportedly, the Digitalisation grant received 125 applications in Dominica out of which only 77 applications got accepted. The amount requested added up to 3 million, however, the Grant Evaluation Committee thoroughly reviewed every application and sorted applicants accordingly to grant the money.

Minister Fidel Grant then emphasized that the government is expecting that the grant will be used in fields like website development, app development, software purchases, digital marketing, and equipment.

“The world is your oyster, go out and make money, promote your business, but also promote your country.” the minister added.

The acting prime minister, Cassani Laville at the time of event stated that Dominica is already leading in digitalisation and this move is meant to provide it a sharper turn. He addressed the people of Dominica as its most efficient resources for economic growth and stated that investing in them will lead Dominica into a higher position in global market with digitalisation.

According to the sources, the funding for this project came from the World Bank towards the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP). The aim of the project is stated to ensure the empowerment of every individual and business in Dominica by providing access to basic necessities of digitalisation including Broadband, Digital Financial Services, and skills. This is also being said that the project will help to boost the public sector creating a digitalised Dominica.