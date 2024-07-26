Dominica: Finance Minister highlights economic growth at the 2024/2025 budget address

The minister of finance, Irving Mclntyre during the 2024/2025 budget session, states that Dominica has experienced a 4.7% growth in 2023

Dominica: The minister of finance, Irving Mclntyre during the 2024/2025 budget session on 26th July 2024, states that Dominica has experienced a 4.7% growth in 2023 while rest of the world grew by 3.2% indicating the efforts put to achieve this win.

The minister then in his address at the Dominica 2024/2025 budget session, stated that it is the third consecutive year of growth for Dominican economy following 6.9 % in 2021 and 5.6% in 2022. Moreover, the country tends to stays on to grow with 4.6% in 2024 and at least 4.3% in 2025.

He indicates the growth as a result of government dedication to public sector investment programs and a developed focus on tourism and agriculture production.