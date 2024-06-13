Construction work begins on over $2M Petite Savanne to Delices link road

The excavation works have commenced on the Petite Savanne to Delices link road in Dominica and it is anticipated to be finished in less than a month

Roseau, Dominica: The excavation works have commenced on the Petite Savanne to Delices link road in Dominica and it is anticipated to be finished in less than a month. The project will involve the construction of a Baily Bridge which is estimated to cost over $2.4 million.

The engineers shed light on its completion date and noted that the project would be completed in just 20 days in the absence of any natural calamity as the hurricane season is ongoing. According to the workers, they can get this job done in 20 days, if the issue of the natural calamity arises, they will see the completion in the next month.

The bridge option has been used for the construction of the link road as it will create a greater displacement below for the flow of water and it is also less expensive. The length of the bridge will be around 36m long and the area will be cleared for the assembling of all the components within the next couple of days.

The project is being undertaken by Emil Garden in Dominica to enhance the connection between the two communities. Though the project does not require a high volume of labour, employment opportunities will be provided to a few residents along with qualified employees of the contracted company.

The project will provide an opportunity to work in the fields such as security and other Labour work, now the excavation work is ongoing at the site. The road project is expected to bring more than just connectivity to the villagers of Delices and Petite Savanne.

Member of Parliament of Petite Savanne- Jullan Defoe also highlighted some of the benefits of the project upon completion and said that it will facilitate the residents of the community and serve as the platform for social cohesion.

The project is also expected to bring several opportunities for economic benefits and enhance the capacity of the residents. The road faced the devastating effects of Tropical Storm Erika in 2015 which led to the displacement of most residents. It has marked a lasting impact on the community and the government announced the plan to reconstruct the room.