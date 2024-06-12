Construction of New Tennis Court set to begin in Roseau this week

The construction of the new tennis courts is all set commence in Roseau in this week at the site of the old Dominica Club which has been abandoned for some time.

The rehabilitated space is expected to create a new attraction for visitors to Dominica with the expansion of the sports tourism sector.

Parliamentary Representative of Roseau- Melissa Skerrit visited the site on Monday and outlined that they will be working on rehabilitating the tennis courts as well as including additional sporting options in the area.

Melissa Skerrit noted,”Tennis is something I always want to bring back in this areas as this is very interesting place where families and children and sports enthusiasts would come here every afternoon as I used to do ballet in the building which is still in there. So the space is memorable and we would enhance it.”

The government of Dominica have collaborated with Olympic Committee who have been in contact PanAm Sports which will fund the project partially. The facility is aimed to bring the area back to the family-friendly space and provide opportunities for the locals as well as tourists within the Roseau.

The project will be undertaken into different phases and the first phase will feature the construction works in which the tennis court will be prepared as most of the equipment have arrived in Dominica. The equipment is ready for pick a ball, for rollerblading, for tennis, and table tennis as well.

In the second phase, the work will be started into the entrance area which will feature Kiosk for vendors and other local and small business holders. The different stages of the project will consist of the demolition of the exiting building, development of the entrance and the actual court, afterwards, the further construction will take place.

Meanwhile, the President of the Dominica Olympic Committee- Billy Doctrove said that the space has been a home of tennis which is why they have collaborated to PanAm Sports to meet part of the costing of the refurbuhing of the area.