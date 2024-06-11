Dominica: New Playground opens to Pineville Children

A new playground facility has officially been commissioned and opened to the Children of Pineville Community in Dominica on Saturday

Roseau, Dominica: A new playground facility has officially been commissioned and opened to the Children of Pineville Community in Dominica on Saturday. The facility is aimed at creating a unified atmosphere where parents can accompany their children to the playground for a family fun day.

In the first phase of the project, the playing featured the installation of the brightly coloured swings slides, and climbing and opened to the children of the community. Now, the next phase of the project is to put a major gazebo for the parents to come, sit, and watch the children using the playground and it will start in the next couple of weeks.

The facility will also focus on providing a chance for children and families to get out of their homes, away from the television and other gadgets or devices to enjoy themselves and enhance their mental and physical state.

The commissioning of the playing field has been attended by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, Minister of Housing- Melissa Skerrit, Ambassador of China to Dominica- Chu Maoming, and the Principal of Penville Primary School Solange Bazil.

The opening of the playing field has coincided with the birthday celebration of the Parliamentary Representative of Pineville and Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit who celebrated the day with the children.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the children and encouraged them to use the facility properly and he termed it a home and joy for the children of Penville. He also outlined his intent to construct such a playground in every constituency of Dominica, aiming to provide a safe and engaging environment for young minds to grow and develop.

Notably, the playground was commissioned with the assistance of the People’s Republic of China as Ambassador Maoming also donated play sets for this project. He emphasized the diplomatic relations between Dominica and China and expressed pleasure in presenting equipment to further deepen these ties.

In addition to that, the principal of Pineville Primary School Bazil also emphasized the importance of the playground which she believes will have a profound impact on the lives of the children in the area.

“Playgrounds provide children with a safe space to have fun, but their benefits extend far beyond that while children are having fun in the facility, they are actually growing and developing social skills. Additionally, the children engage in physical activities that help to keep them fit and healthy.”

Meanwhile, the Community playground is also intended to provide a place where families, friends, neighbours can spend time together, thereby building stronger relationships. The school uniforms, school shoes, bags, and books have also been donated by the government to the school and the children of the community.