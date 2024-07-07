Child safety is of utmost priority: The Children’s Authority

The Children's Authority of Trinidad and Tobago is awaking parents to prioritise child safety as the July-August vacation is ongoing. The authority shared a media release stating the concern.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago is awaking parents to prioritise child safety as the July-August vacation is ongoing. The authority shared a media release stating the concern.

“While this is a time for leisure, fun and exploration, there is a need for all adults to remain watchful, and safeguard all children from abuse, maltreatment and physical harm,” according to the authorities.

Apparently, the authorities are constantly encouraging the parents and guardians to engage in enjoyable activities with their children throughout the holidays.

The report said that the parents and guardians are recommended to make appropriate preparations for the care of children during their vacation as children are more vulnerable to accidents, hurt, and abuse due to changes in their routines over the holiday season.

Sheldon Cyrus, the authority’s director and chief executive officer, encouraged persons in positions of trust to report any cases of child abuse and maltreatment.

“We all have a role in safeguarding our nation’s children, as child abuse is not just a family issue but a societal problem that requires our collective response,” he said.

Cyrus further stated that the following steps should be taken to keep youngsters safe: