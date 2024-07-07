Child safety is of utmost priority: The Children’s Authority

Trinidad and Tobago: The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago is awaking parents to prioritise child safety as the July-August vacation is ongoing. The authority shared a media release stating the concern.
“While this is a time for leisure, fun and exploration, there is a need for all adults to remain watchful, and safeguard all children from abuse, maltreatment and physical harm,” according to the authorities.
Apparently, the authorities are constantly encouraging the parents and guardians to engage in enjoyable activities with their children throughout the holidays.
The report said that the parents and guardians are recommended to make appropriate preparations for the care of children during their vacation as children are more vulnerable to accidents, hurt, and abuse due to changes in their routines over the holiday season.
Sheldon Cyrus, the authority’s director and chief executive officer, encouraged persons in positions of trust to report any cases of child abuse and maltreatment.
“We all have a role in safeguarding our nation’s children, as child abuse is not just a family issue but a societal problem that requires our collective response,” he said.
Cyrus further stated that the following steps should be taken to keep youngsters safe:
- Educate youngsters about consent, which includes:
- Nobody has the right to touch their body.
- Ok and Not Ok touches
- It is acceptable to say “no” to unwanted hugs, kisses, or other affection, even from family members.
- Know who is overseeing your child while he or she is away from home;
- Ask about sleeping accommodations.
- Inquire about the household’s regulars.
- Ask about firearms and other weapons.
- Inquire about safety plans.
- Keep an eye on your child’s friendships, especially those with adults who constantly try to spend time alone with them away from others.
- Be aware of your child’s online activities. Be aware of changes in behaviour, as unexpected changes in a child’s behaviour or emotional condition may suggest a problem.
- Use non-physical means of discipline to reduce cases of physical abuse.
- Keep an eye on children at the beach, river, and pool, and keep open containers of water at home.
- Make sure that any potential risks in the home are properly stored and out of children’s reach.
- Teach kids about road safety.
- Remind youngsters of emergency contact information and what to do in case of an emergency.