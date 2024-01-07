Children grow better if they are confident about their personality, Know here the 5 ways to prevent Damaging your child’s self-esteem

Self-esteem is a crucial part of a child’s growth. Children grow better if they value self-worth and are confident about their personality. Here are five ways to prevent damaging your child’s self-esteem.

Stop doing everything for them

There are new things for kids to learn at every age. This includes during Babyhood – learning to hold a cup or take first steps sparks a sense of mastery and delight. As children grow, they learn new things every day like dressing up, reading books, or riding a bike. All these activities are chances for self-esteem to grow. Children who are competent are less likely to suffer from anxiety.

Stop using Limited Praise

Don’t overpraise that doesn’t feel earned. Saying “good job!” when your child knows that they didn’t play a great game feels hollow and fake. It’s better to say, “Even if that wasn’t your best game, I’m proud of you for not giving up.”

Praise effort

Avoid focusing praise only on results (getting an A+) or fixed qualities(i.e. being smart or athletic). Instead, offer most of your praise for effort, progress and attitude example, “You’re improving at these spelling tests”, or “ I am proud of you for practicing piano- you’ve really stuck with it!”.

Ban harsh criticism

Your words become your child’s inner voice. Correct kids with patience. Focus on what you want them to do next time. When needed, show them how.

Don’t focus on shortfalls

“Focus on the doughnut not the hole.”, similarly, pay attention to what your child does well and enjoys doing. Parents should make sure that their child has chances to develop these strengths.

Don’t punish your child for making mistakes

Your child is going to mess up, and getting really good at something requires effort and practice. Let your child know the value in making mistakes – it helps them course correctly and develop the skills they need to master a task.