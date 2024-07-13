Champagne Beach all set to get its much-awaited renovation

Dominica’s tourism is set to achieve new heights with the ground breaking ceremony of the new Champagne Tourist Reception Facility.

Pointe Michel, Dominica: Dominica’s tourism is set to achieve new heights as Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit recently shared a video on his social media depicting the contract signing and groundbreaking ceremony of the new Champagne Tourist Reception Facility.

This project aimed at enhancing the island’s tourism facilities and was held on 11th July 2024 at Pointe Michel, Dominica.

The Minister of Tourism for Dominica Denise Charles Pemberton, briefed about the project to the residents as she stated;

“Today is a historic moment, especially for the people of Pointe Michelle. The champagne beach is one of the most visited sites, this is why we have decided to frame a building that reflects the beauty of Champagne Beach.”

According to Pemberton, the new facility will have special places for vendors, tour operators, green spaces, and areas for a restaurant, bar, spa services, and other activities. According to her, there have been special arrangements made to provide facilities for differentially abled.

“Guests at Champagne will be able to relax and enjoy the scenic views of the area,” Pemberton emphasized.

Meanwhile, Jullan Defoe, the chief of fisheries, expressed his gratitude to be part of this event

“As the Minister responsible for the blue economy, I am honored to be here today and to celebrate this groundbreaking moment.” He stated.

Defoe further said, “This project will create new jobs, both during the construction phase and in ongoing operations, Much-needed employment and income for our citizens.”

The chief then stated that this investment in tourism infrastructure is an investment in Dominican livelihoods, allowing them to develop and prosper.

“As we embark on this exciting journey let us remember that the success of this project lies in our ability to strike a delicate balance using economic development and environmental stewardship,” Defoe said.

According to the reports, the $1.7M project is being funded by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Development Fund and the Government of Dominica.

The groundbreaking ceremony followed the event that commenced with a prayer to the god in the hope of timely completion of the project.

The champagne beach is well known for offering a memorable underwater experience due to the continuous stream of small gas bubbles rising from the volcanic sea floor. The bubbles create a unique experience that attracts tourists and diving enthusiasts.

The beach further offers crystal-clear water, distinguished marine life, and a landscape view of black volcanic sand, adding charm to its experience.