Dominica: Denise Charles to host ‘Christmas Village’ event at Soufriere

Roseau, Dominica: Soufriere Constituency is all set to celebrate the festive season with the “ Annual Christmas Children Village Event” on December 24, 2023. Denise Charles – Minister of Tourism and Member of Parliament of Dominica, invited the children to enjoy the holidays in the realm of Jesus Christ.

The event will be held at Soufriere playing field at 3 pm. Santa and his helpers will be present to deliver gifts to the children of the constituency. Minister Denise Charles added that transportation will be provided for children to reach the venue for the celebration.

Transportation will be available for:

Pointe Michel

Scott’s Head

Gallion

The buses will depart from these points at 2:30 pm.

While inviting the children, Minister Charles added, “Our Annual Christmas Village Event is on this Sunday. Children, get ready to have lots of fun! Santa will be present to deliver gifts to all the good boys and girls.”

Christmas Games

Games such as Musical Chairs, Monopoly, guessing the number of candies, Marshmallow Relay Race, Cookies for Santa Game, Rudolph Race and Hold Sled Races will be part of the event. Children will be given prizes and gifts for their great performances.

Besides this, 360 Photo booths, Bouncing Castles, trampoline, and face painting will also entertain the children. The gifts will also be shared early this year in Dominica.

The entertainment will be provided by DJ Drixx and Xplosive Band. The children will witness the cheerful environment with the arrival of Santa.

The aim of the Christmas Village Event is to promote festival vibes across the constituency and teach the teachings of Jesus Christ to the children. The fun activities will help children to create memorable memories on the occasion of Christmas.

The Children Village Event will be sponsored by Doubout, PMDC, PetroCaribe, Francis Birmingham and Jungle Bay.

Minister Denise Charles hosts a Christmas celebration every year for the Children of the Soufriere constituency. Last year, the event was held at Pointe Michel Playing Field from 2 pm to 7 pm. At the event, she gave a lot of surprises to the children and made them enjoy the celebration with their families.