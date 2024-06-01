CCFS wins Barbados Cricket U13 Competition

The boys from CCFS claimed their third trophy of the Barbados Cricket Association’s (BCA) Everton Weekes Schools Under-13 Competition when they defeated Harrison College by four wickets in the final of the tournament

CCFS who were the losing finalists in last year’s competition came back this year to win their third title in the competition, the first in 2007 and the second in 2017.

They scored 141 runs for four wickets with 11.4 overs to spare while Harrison College scored 140 runs for seven wickets off the allotted 35 overs.

CCFS Captain Shai Thorne led his team by example with an individual score of 55 runs that included four fours and two sixes from 68 deliveries and he was awarded the ‘Player Of The Match’ award.

The Hindsbury Girls’ School recently celebrated its annual literacy week under the theme, ‘Cultivating Excellent Readers – Sowing Seeds of Literacy’.

The celebration featured a variety of activities aimed at enhancing literacy and encouraging a love for reading among students and one of the hallmarks of Literacy Week was Tuesday’s Speak-Off competition, where fourteen class three and four students showcased their oratorical skills on various topics.

Ten year-old Ziava Gordon who placed third in the competition has been featured on our site since she was about six years old for her love of reading.

Ziava who wants to be a lawyer, presented on the topic, “If I had One Superpower, What Would It Be”. Gordon explained that her choice would be the gift of healing.

“The reason I chose the power to be able to heal people is because my grandfather died in 2019, and I never got the chance to meet him. He died due to cancer and there was a girl from my school, her name is Jasmine Clarke who died after she was struck by a vehicle, but if I had the power back then, I would have saved them, and today, they would be here to watch me perform and have fun.”