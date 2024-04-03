CARIFTA Aquatics Champs: Saint Lucia clinches seven medals, including four gold  

Team Saint Lucia bagged seven medals at the 37th CARIFTA Aquatics Championships which was held at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre in Bahamas.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Team Saint Lucia bagged seven medals at the 37th CARIFTA Aquatics Championships which was held at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre in Bahamas. The team won three gold medals and four bronze in the championships and stood among the top countries in the standing.

The first gold was added by Fayth Jeffery into the medal tally of Saint Lucia who secured victory in the Under 13 to 14 years (Girls) BreastStroke (Swim) 200m. She registered the timing of 2: 58: 42 at the athletic match.

Antonie Destang won two gold medals in different athletic matches and contributed significantly to the medal tally of the CARIFTA Championships. The first gold came from a position in the 100m 15 to 17 years (Boys) Fly Swim as he stood in the first position.

He secured the second gold medal in the 50m 15 to 17year (Boys) Fly (Swim) and became two gold medalists in the CARFITA Championships. Destang has been appreciated for his performance in the swimming meet as he also managed to win two bronze medals by standing third at the podium.

The athlete won the first bronze in the 200m 15 to 17 years (Boys) Free and the second bronze in the 200m 15 to 17 years (Boys) IM. These two bronze medals also contributed significantly to the medal of the Team Saint Lucia of the CARIFTA Championships.

Anotonie Destang turned out to be the best performer from Team Saint Lucia by winning four medals including two gold and two bronze. He demonstrated great performance and delivered record-breaking finishes at the finals of each meet.

Mikaili Charlemagne also contributed significantly with two bronze medals into the medal tally of Team Saint Lucia. She secured the third position in the events including 100m 18 & O (Girls) Fly (Swim) and 100 m 18 & O (Girls) Free (Swim).

Saint Lucia has been represented by a 10-member team who have participated in three aquatic disciplines Swimming, Open Water, and Water Polo. Athletes such as Noah Dorville, Jayden Xu, Anotonie Destang, Tristan Dorville, Karic Charles, Ethan Hazell, Fayth Jeffrey, Faythe Luburn, Naekeisha Louis, and Mikaili Charlemagne participated in the championship.

The 37th edition of the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships was kicked off on March 29, 2024, in the Bahamas and run through April 3, 2024. So far, the Bahamas dominated the match with 34 gold medals, 39 silver, and 28 bronze medals. The team also secured the highest 1,096.5 points and won a total of 101 medals and retained its position for sixth consecutive year.

In the 36th edition of the championship, Saint Lucia won seven gold, three silver and one bronze and finished in the 5th position on the medal table. The last year’s performer was also Antonie Destang who secured the most wins in the country.