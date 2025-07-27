Caribbean Airlines launches three new drinks in duty free shops

Caribbean Airlines launched three new drinks for its duty free shop under their new editions for the travellers. It is a part of their “Welcome Home” campaign, aiming to foster experience of the passengers through fun-filled getaways.



The first product for the edition is “Baileys Apple Crumble” which is considered a unique blend of smooth Irish cream, baked apple and warm cinnamon spice. The drink is named as a special twist on a classic and the 50ml bottle of indulgence will be available for just US$17.00 at the duty free shops of the Caribbean Airlines.



The second product for duty free shops is “Amarula Raspberry and Chocolate Cream”. The product is a bold blend of wild African marula fruit velvety chocolate. It is a burst of raspberry and the features of the product included smoothness, fruity and decadence.





Caribbean Airlines also shared the criteria of drinking the product and noted that this drink is perfect for sipping over ice, mixing into cocktails, or treating yourself after a long day. The travellers are asked to buy the 700ml bottle for just USD18 at their Duty Free store as the limited stock is available.





Under their new product alert edition, Caribbean Airlines announced another drink called Absolut Passionfruit. The product is tropical, tangy, and totally irresistible as it will offer a chance to have bold cocktails and unforgettable moments.



It is important to mix it up with a passion fruit martini or keep it simple with soda and lime as this vodka edition offers a party-like vibe during the trip. A 1 litre bottle of the drink will be available at just USD$20 at their Duty Free Store, offering a chance to explore new things.





D’Caribbean Shop of the Caribbean Airlines is one of its kind where the products are available at JAVA special sale with designer edition and other free gifts.