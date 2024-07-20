Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights to Grenada for Spice Mas  

Caribbean Airlines announced additional flights to Trinidad and Grenada in light of the upcoming Spice Mas event in Grenada, which is one of the biggest carnival of the country.

Grenada: The Caribbean Airlines has come up with yet another opportunity for travel enthusiasts by announcing additional flights to Trinidad and Grenada in light of the upcoming Spice Mas event in Grenada.

The airlines have issued 4 additional flights which will operate from Trinidad to Grenada and vice versa. The first set of airlines will operate on 7th August while the other will operate on 21st August.

The departure time of flights from Trinidad will be 3:10 pm both on 7th and 21st August and the Arrival time to Grenada will be 3:50 pm. On the other hand, the flights from Grenada to Trinidad will operate from 4:35 pm and will arrive in Trinidad at 5:15 pm.

The airlines took this initiative in light of the upcoming Spice mas event considering a huge number of tourists attending this celebration. Grenada, often considered as the gem of Caribbean is known for its vibrant culture, pristine beaches, and lush landscapes.

For the ones who wish to experience piece, Grenada’s natural beauty and pristine beaches are there for the good. The additional flights that are coming up just for the carnival are an opportunity to experience Grenada’s exquisite cultural heritage.

The spice mas is one of the biggest carnivals events of Grenada posing a chance to travel enthusiasts to experience the culture of the country. The event is all start to commence on August 2nd with several events scheduled to take place during the carnival including National Carnival Queen Pageant, Traditional Mas Festival, Dimanche Gras, Panorama, Soca Monarch and many more.

Despite being devastated by Hurricane Beryl, the Spice Mas Corporation is committed to organising Spice Mas 2024. The funfair is a tribute to the island’s famous spice manufacturing, and the country celebrates it every year with a variety of elements, including rhythms, costumes, and pure Caribbean energy. Moreover, such carnivals create economic opportunities for a variety of local enterprises, including merchants, performers, and service providers.