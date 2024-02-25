Spicemas 2024 set to be launched at Grenada, know deets

Spicemas 2024 is all set to be launched at Kirani James Athletics Stadium Car Park, Grenada on May 4, 2024, under the theme “An Xplosion of Culture.”

Grenada: Spicemas 2024 is all set to be launched at Kirani James Athletics Stadium Car Park, Grenada on May 4, 2024, under the theme “An Xplosion of Culture.” The celebration will mark the 50th anniversary of the Independence and start at 5 pm.

The Spicemas 2024 is an official Carnival of Grenada which is known for its unique fusion of culture, music, and endless vibes. The display of rich heritage, lively traditions and a spirited celebration of the tourists is part of the Carnival.

Spiceman Grenada is affectionately named so due to the island’s renowned spice production and farming techniques. The carnival features the staging of events such as Soca Monarch, Children’s Carnival Frolic, Majestic Sunday, Calypso Monarch, Traditional Mas Festival, Panorama, Steel Pan, and J’ouvert Pageant.

During the official launch of the Spicemas 2024, the calendar of the events of Grenada will also be unveiled where the new activities will also be specified.

Grenada’s ultimate sizzling summer experience, Spicesmas Carnival Is known for its amazing fusion of island music, food, culture and tradition. The signature jab jab is the spectacular light of the energetic Night Mas and the colour and splendour of the fancy mas.

Further, the grand parade is also one of the signature events of the Spicesmas Carnival as it boasts a range of talented costume designers and mas bands that create breathtaking ensembles. The bands have been judged by the audience and the winners are announced according to their performance on the streets of Grenada.

The parade also marks the conclusion of the Spicemas which is the proper display of the culture and tradition aspects of Grenada.

Last year, the spicemas were held from August 1 to 15, 2023 with the staging of the fringe activities. The activities included Soca Quarterfinals, Groovy Quarter Finals, Calypso Tents Judging, Brian Griffith Groovy Semi-finals, Dr Trevor Friday Soca Monarch Semi-Finals, Traditional Mas Festival, Melody Papitette Calypso Semi-Finals and others.

Besides this, other events for 2023 Spicesmas celebrations were the Majestic Sunday National Carnival Queen Pageant, Calypso Finals, Bacchanal Friday Soca/Groovy Monarch, Panorama, J’ouvert Pageant, Monday Night Mas, and Parade of the Bands Last Lap.