Calvin Ayre Helicopters donates emergency, relief supplies to southeastern Caribbean 

Calvin Ayre Helicopters has been providing emergency and relief supplies to the southeastern Caribbean as part of the assistance efforts made due to the devastation caused by the Hurricane Beryl.

Caribbean: Calvin Ayre Helicopters has been providing emergency and relief supplies to the southeastern Caribbean as part of the assistance efforts made due to the devastation caused by the Hurricane Beryl.

The supplies consisted of food items, sanitary items, toiletries, bottled water, paper towels, first aid kits, tarpulins, garbage bags and other necessary/basic things which could be used in this phase. The Helicopters which are managed by the Calvin Ayre- Canadian entrepreneur based in Antigua and Barbuda extended full support to the region.

The donations have been provided to the islands such as St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and its sisters islands Carriacou and Petite Martinique that have faced the harsh impacts of the Hurricane Beryl.

From Saturday to Wednesday, these countries and their citizens were seen struggling to adapt with the situation as the high-speed wind, flooding, heavy rainfall and sea level surges have devastated the countries to their core.

Firstly, Hurricane Beryl hit St Vincent and the Grenadines and caused massive destruction in the entire island nation for two days. The wind speed of over 160 mph and flooding situation devastated 90% of the infrastructure including homes and public, private entities of the country.

People have been left homeless due to the destruction as several houses were washed away by the floodwaters associated with Hurricane Beryl. In addition to that, the nature’s fury has also caused the death of one people in the country, marking immense loss of the socio-economic aspects of the country.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves confirmed the death and stated that the authorities are unable to assess the damage as there could be more fatalities.

Further, the hurricane launched its impact on Grenada and Carriacou where the entire nation has left with damaged homes and killed three people. The immense loss of the economic conditions and infrastructure damage has left Grenada devastated, providing significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of the country.

Further, it went to Jamaica where also two deaths have been reported and damaged occurred to the buildings, trees and roof of the Norman Manley International Airport.

Hurricane Beryl is the first hurricane of this year’s season as it will run through November 30, 2024, with over 20 named storms. The season has also been predicted to remain hyperactive with six major hurricanes, posing ultimate threats to the Caribbean region and its people.