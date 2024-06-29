Bus fares proposed to increase after 15 years

St Kitts and Nevis: The Omnibus operators has declared a proposed fare increase due to rising operational costs after 15 years.

According to reports, the bus association recently published a letter to its customers, commuters and the general public. The letter addresses the need for increased operational costs for passenger buses while also proposing a new fare structure.

Allegedly, the increase in bus fares is a proposed plan for now, however any official confirmation regarding the date of commencement of these updated prices is pending.

The fare structure has not changed in 15 years and is now being ready to be revised to safeguard the ongoing existence of bus services.

After thanking the public, the letter stated about the need for increasing the bus fares. It stated, “Over the last 16 years, as omnibus operators, we have done our utmost to keep operating costs low for you, our loyal clients. We attempted to negotiate with the authorities for a few times, but there is no hearing back yet.”

“With that said, it is essential that you, our clients, are aware of the shocking increases in operating costs. As a result, current fares will be adjusted to cover basic necessities.”- the letter stated ahead.

The authorities stated Petrol-Gasoline/Diesel, Brake pads, Brake Shoes, Tires, Oil, Oil Filter, Cleaning/Sanitation equipment as the basic necessities.

The letter further discussed that several meetings and attempts to manage for the subsidiaries had been failed and this tough decision was then taken to consideration.

The updated prices were shared within the letter and the basic fare from Basseterre to Camps is mentioned to be $3.00, whereas the maximum fare is for Basseterre to Dieppe Bay, which sis increased to $5,00. The detailed bus prices are stated in the letter.

The news of rising bus fares has been in talks since a while. Reportedly, back in 2022 there were talks regarding the increase in bus fare and which turned out to be fake news and it was confirmed by the Ministry of Tourism, Transport, and Ports.