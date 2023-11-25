Ministry of Tourism Nevis features special brunch from EsQuilina

Ministry of Tourism Nevis features the brunchy breakfast from EsQuilina which is going to be held on November 26 from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm.

St Kitts and Nevis: Ministry of Tourism Nevis features the brunchy breakfast from EsQuilina which is going to be held on November 26 from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm.

The brunch will offer super delicious food which would act like a true blessing to the taste buds.

Significantly, live music by IV Duo will add the different vibe to the brunch. The mouth watering dishes would truly make Sunday a Funday for all those visiting for the brunch.

Also, the resort offers panoramic views as a delight to eyes while having the brunch, stated by the ministry.

The reservations at the spot are open by contacting the resort at 869-469-1111.

And the prices also differ for adults and children as USD 70 per person and USD 35 respectively.

Interestingly, the menu for the breakfast has all been introduced by the resort which includes a variety of items including buffets, starters, salads, desserts and many more.

List to the items in the menu is as follows:

Continental Buffet

Assorted Croissants, Muffins, Bagels, Bread Rolls and Grissini

Omelet Station

Pancake Station

Breakfast Potatoes

Smoked Pork Bacon

Sausages

Salads

Greek Salad

Traditional Cobb Salad

Poached Shrimp with leaked Cocktail Sauce

Mains

Local Snapper in Creole Sauce

Hand Carved Cider Brined Pork Loin

Chef Suresh’s Sushi Selection

Indian Corner

Butter Chicken

Tandoori Shrimp

Jeera Rice

Sides

3 Cheese Potato Grain Roasted mixed vegetables

Garlic and Chilli Broccoli

Dessert

Lemongrass Creme Brulee Coconut Flan

Raspberry Opera Cake

Apple Crumble

S’mores Pie

Tiramisu Verrine

Dulce de Leche Bites

And special is the one complimentary brunch drink per person.

Such a brunch will offer the essence of the deliciousness to the ones planning to have brunch at the resort.

Considerably, this even adds up the must visit resort in the attractions of the country which will offer the blend of nature and culture.

