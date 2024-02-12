Saint Lucia: Price of LPG 100lb cylinder, bulk increases, kerosene to cost same

The retail price of the LPG 100 lb cylinder and Bulk (Wholesale) LPG has increased in Saint Lucia from today onwards.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The retail price of the LPG 100 lb cylinder and Bulk (Wholesale) LPG has increased in Saint Lucia from today onwards. The 45.36 kg cylinder will now cost $274.38, while the new price of the bulk will be $2.61 per pound.

Notably, the old price of the LPG 100-pound cylinder was $264.84 which has now witnessed an increment of $9.54. On the other hand, the old price of the bulk was $2.52 per pound due to which the increment of $0.09 with the new price of $2.61.

Besides this, the retail price of Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene, the LPG 20 lb and 22 lb cylinders have remained unchanged.

The price of Gasoline will cost $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per gallon, while diesel will cost $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per gallon to the citizens of Saint Lucia. The retail price of Kerosene will also remain unchanged which will be $2.58 per litre or $11.72 per gallon.

Coming to the price of the cylinder, the price of the 20 20-pound cylinder which is 9.07 kg will cost the same. The price of the cylinder will be $36.00, while the price of the 20-pound cylinder which is 9.98 kg will also remain unchanged at $39.60.

In a new release, the government of Saint Lucia announced the new adjustments in the price of petroleum products on Monday morning. The government said that the changes in the prices come in accordance with the change in international oil prices.

The changes in the prices of petroleum products have also marked the application of the government towards the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism.

The government said that they have given a subsidy of $18.88 per cylinder on the price of the 20lb cylinder which is 9.07 kg. On the other hand, the 22 lb cylinder with a weight of 9.98 kg has been subsidized by the government at the price of $20.76 per cylinder.

The announcement has also been made that the next adjustment of the fuel price will be made on Monday, March 4, 2024.