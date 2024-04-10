Bruster’s Ice Cream locations shut down in Guyana, Netizens frustrated over power failure issue

After the news of temporary closure of all Bruster’s Ice Cream locations surfaced, social media flooded with frustrating reactions of the netizens over the electricity disruption issue in Guyana.

Guyana: After the news of temporary closure of all Bruster’s Ice Cream locations surfaced, social media flooded with frustrating reactions of the netizens over the electricity disruption issue in Guyana. The stores of the ice cream will remain closed until April 20, 2024 across the country, causing havoc among the citizens.

Bruster announced the decision on Monday while stating that their cold storage facilities have developed severe malfunctioning due to the prolonged disrupted electric supply in the area. They said that their perishable inventory have been comprised as the power supply disruption caused the damage the equipment of the cold storage.

Bruster also unveiled that the entire situation also caused the significant losses to them as huge number of ice-creams damaged and their cold storage developed serious issue which will take time to get restored.

However, the team provided assurance to the customer that they would take effective and immediate action to address the situation, aiming to deliver their service to potential clients in Guyana. Bruster mentioned that their team has been working diligently to repair the damaged equipment and replace the discarded inventory.

The team asserted that the customer demanded ice-cream during the warm days of April and the situation caused disappointment among them. They also loss their business which would be happen during these days as this is the season of ice-cream.

Bruster also demanded patient and cooperating behaviour from the customer and said that their gold is to resume operations as soon as possible. “We expect to once again serve our fresh ice cream made daily later this month.”

However, the closure of the ice-cream parlour frustrated netizens as they expressed their displeasure towards the mismanagement of the government. One added that the electricity issue even caused problem to a little thing like ice cream which is not acceptable as April month provides pleasure if they eat ice-cream.

Other added that the government must have to resolve the issue as the common people has been facing problems and losses. The local business of ice cream has been affected severally and this is how government has been working toward the enhancement of the local products and small business holders.

Another asserted,”Sue GPL Inc Because their actions and mismanagement have been causing damages to Guyanese people with low class electricity.”

Other added,” GPL Inc. I wish President Irfaan Ali would just intervene and throw the entire management and board away. Sell it out to an international group or invite another company to supply the country. Just do some. I know better, he and his family in AC and backup and all the other things Guyanese money paying for them to have while the people and private sector suffering.”