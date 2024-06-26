Bethania de la Cruz Gears Up for 2024 NORCECA Women’s Final Six

Bethania de la Cruz, the star player and spiker of Omaha Supernovas is all set to compete for her home nation Dominican Republic for the upcoming NORCECA Women’s Final Six tournament.

According to reports, Santo Domingo, the capital of Dominican Republic, will host the four-day event which is scheduled from June 26 to June 30.

NORCECA, The North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation is a Non- Profit Organisation which was established to oversee all volleyball-related activities in its zone.

The NORCECA Women’s Final Six Tournament is a competition that is the part of the qualification process for NORCECA Women’s Continental Championship and the NORCECA Women’s Pan American Cup, which is going to held in 2025.

De la Cruz will be the part of the Dominican Republic team who have won the tournament twice before in 2021 and 2022. Whereas, the last year’s cup was grabbed by USA after finishing as a runner-up in 2022.

The six teams ready to be competed are divided into two groups in which team one includes Canada, Mexico and the United States whereas the team two consists Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Bethania de la Cruz, who is well known for winning a gold with the Dominican Women’s National Team in 2009 at NORCECA Championship and the 2010 Pan America Cup, was born on 13th May 1987. She is currently associated with Omaha Supernovas which is the part of Pro Volleyball Federation.

De la Cruz, who is also the Two Time Olympian has an average of 3.23 kills and 2.70 digs per set in 26 matches she played yet. She played an important role in helping the Supernovas win the first ever PVF Championship at the CHI Health Centre in Omaha on May 18.

The Dominican national, has reportedly earned several awards for her outstanding performance in the game as she has been actively engaged in playing the sport since 2006.