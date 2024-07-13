Barbuda’s old airport to transform into Business Hub

The old airport in Barbuda is all set to be transformed into a dynamic business hub amid the approval of the new airport on the southern part of the country.

Barbuda: The old airport in Barbuda is all set to be transformed into a dynamic business hub amid the approval of the new airport on the southern part of the country. The decision was announced during the post cabinet meeting earlier this week in context to the Codrington’s airport.

The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) is evaluating on the approval of the new facility which has been designed to accommodate larger planes, including private jets, usually operated by the Porsche to visit the neighbouring islands.

The decision was announced during a meeting with Barbuda Senator Knacyntar Nedd, Town and Country Planner Chad Alexander, and Deputy Head of the Development Control Authority (DCA), Senator Clement Antonio.

During the discussion, they reviewed the future operations of the Barbuda landing strip in Codrington, the new airport and runway, and land ownership plans.

Chad Alexander, an architect in the project, is set to deliver a formal plan to the Cabinet for transforming the former airport property into a business hub with shops and restaurants.

The ministries expect to hear a decision soon from ECCAA, until then they g=have prompted to schedule Permanent locations for Immigration and Customs staff, which is rumoured to be placed in the administrative complex.

Reportedly, the government’ efforts to rebuild the outdated airport into a business hub will greatly benefit the country’s local economy. However, It will also produce several new job possibilities, resulting in corporate growth and a significant increase in revenue.

According to the sources, the proposed administrative building will also contain DCA, the Department of the Environment, the Ministry of Barbuda Affairs, and the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Authority, while the Justice building, which is yet completed, will be funded to house the Magistrates Court and a police station.

The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne announced the opening of the new airport a few backs. The airport is alleged to get an approval soon from the authority to run international flights.

Furthermore, the air terminal and other necessary technologies have been constructed at the airport to improve seamless operations while providing an enjoyable journey for all passengers and airline workers.