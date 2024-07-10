American Airlines expands daily flights to Antigua and Barbuda this winter season

American Airlines has increased the daily flights to Antigua and Barbuda for its service that will operate in the upcoming winter season

Antigua and Barbuda: American Airlines has increased the daily flights to Antigua and Barbuda for its service that will operate in the upcoming winter season. The updates have announced that the airline is looking to meet the increasing demands of tourists from across the globe, especially the US.

The service will be expanded on December 5, 2024, and the flights will fly on the route from Charlotte to Antigua. It will offer daily non-stop service, aiming to enhance the connectivity and regional footprints.

The tourism authority of Antigua and Barbuda termed it significant boost for the tourism sector which has experienced record-breaking start in the year in 2024, aiming to generate new options for air connectivity.

Th expansion of the service of the flights will generate new regional connection and further foster the collaboration between tourism authority and American Airlines.

The new service will be operated using Boeing 737 aircraft, which is aimed at enhancing the travel experience for the travellers from across the globe. As per the airline, the service will provide exclusive travel experience and meet the demands of the tourists towards the Antigua and Barbuda.

American Airlines has a strong history at VC Bird International Airport with more than 40 years of service. The airline operates the four daily flights to the hubs in Miami, New York, and Charlotte.

The expansion is aimed at meeting the growing demand for flights to the country during this winter period. The tourism minister for Antigua and Barbuda- Charles Fernandez expressed enthusiasm about this additional service and said that they are thrilled with the expansion of the route and air connectivity.

The tourism arrivals from the region have also experienced growth in September 2023 with the strong performance of the flights in the US market during the summer season 2023.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also added that this will enhance their potential as the destination in the market.