Avelo Airlines to offer affordable travel across Jamaica  

Avelo airlines is all set to start its new airline service in Jamaica providing the passengers with cheaper and affordable travel options.

Jamaica: Avelo Airlines came up with a new initiative to provide affordable travel to Jamaicans from Sangster International Airport (MBJ) to Hartford’s Bradley International Airport (BDL) with the launch of new flights for the route. The announcement for this new step was made by the airlines on Wednesday.

The flights are reported to start operation from 16th November 2024 and will operate twice in a week that is on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The aim for the airlines is to provide affordable and easily accessible travel option to the passengers.

The estimated price for the proposed flights is said to be US $178. Notably, Avelo comes out to be the only airline that operates between Montego Bay, St James and the Capital region of Connecticut, that offers nonstop service. The minister of Tourism for Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett addressed the announcement made by Avelo Airlines.

Bartlett expressed his gratitude to the airlines for this initiative and offered a warm welcome to the new airlines stating,” We are extremely pleased to welcome Avelo Airlines to Montego Bay with their new direct flights from Hartford, Connecticut. “.

The minister stated the importance of the new route stating that the area associated with Connecticut is a major attraction for visitors across Jamaica. “Additionally, these regions have a high concentration of Jamaica’s Diaspora, making this new service a vital link for families and friends” Bartlett added.

Bartlett further commended the airlines for their efforts to expand services in Jamaica and providing easy and affordable travel options to Jamaicans.

Avelo Airlines announced its expansion as part of its largest growth drive in history, with nonstop service from Bradley overseas Airport to seven new destinations, including its first overseas flights. Along with Montego Bay, Avelo will commence flights to Cancun and Mexico, from November 20, 2024.

Avelo Airlines, founded in 2021, has quickly established itself as the best low-cost airline in the United States. With a focus on delivering economical and convenient travel options, Avelo has rapidly grown its network to include a wide range of domestic and international locations. The airline’s focus to customer satisfaction and innovative service has earned it a loyal following among travellers.