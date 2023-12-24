Nicole F James to represent Grenada at Miss International Elegant Mother Pageant

Nicole F James is all set to represent Grenada at the Miss International Elegant Mother Pageant which is scheduled to be held in Guyana

James was destined to be great as she started her singing career with her first release song in 2011, earning her great reviews and applauds in live performances

Peacefully snuggled amongst many islands in the Caribbean hemisphere is Grenada, the island that has earned its sobriquet as the ‘Spice Isle of the Caribbean ’producing fragrant spices such as nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, mace, turmeric, pimento and bay leaf all from its rich organic soil.

The island is not only known for its spices but also for the unspoiled beauty of its unique landscape, design, purity, natural charm, lush vegetation, the sounds of the river and the ocean, the sound of peace which revels with mother nature and motherhood making life more colorful.

But among the greatest mother of nature lies a renowned media personnel and artist (singer) Nicole ‘Pinky Fabulous ’ Francis James who have been blessed with one prince and two princesses.

In her second year (2012) of her career, she captured the 2nd place position in Jab Fest and was labelled as an artist with an outstanding stage personality.

Three years later, James competed in Spice Mas Power Soca Monarch Finals becoming the very first female Soca artiste to capture the title and be crowned the 2014 Soca Monarch Queen.

On the heels of Grenada Carnival in 2022, James again managed to be crowned the first ever Boss Yard Soca Monarch Queen, the lone female artiste amongst the finalists in Spice Mas Power Soca Monarch and having one of the top songs in that year advocating for women.

But amidst all these titles, nothing beats the greatest title: a mother for James as her burning drive stems from the motivation of her children.

Hence the reason, she is quite suitable and is the best ambassador to represent Grenada in this competition. James grew up in the village of Belmont in the parish of St. George with her mom Vera Francis, who often reiterates the proverb that “The hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world.” Which, today is still rooted in her.

She embedded in MJames that a mother is not only home to unconditional love, miraculous compassion, selflessness, sacrifice and empathy but a mother is the RAY of new hopes, the strength to mould society, the future of the nation and the creator of the future world.

James understands that there will be times when trials will be heavy and may suddenly fall upon her, times when adversity takes the place of prosperity when trouble will thicken around her, as a mother she will cling to her children, and endeavour by their kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to her heart.

Her philosophy is once you have life you can achieve anything.

Life comes with many turbulences and challenges but quitting cannot be an option. With positive thoughts and attitudes, the universe will reward them with positive outputs.