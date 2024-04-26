Antigua to celebrate Caribbean’s greatest summer festival- Carnival 2024, event unveiled

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua has set the date for its much-anticipated Carnival 2024 dubbed “Caribbean’s greatest summer festival.” From July 20 to August 6, 2024, the festival will invite the patrons with unique offerings of the island and offer 13 consecutive days of nonstop entertainment.

At the official launch ceremony, the tourism authorities shared teasers of the main events and built anticipation among the audience that the festival would provide them with a great experience. The calendar of the events has also been unveiled, featuring Jaycess Queen Show, Carnival Parade, Junior Calypso Monarch, J’ouvert St John’s, Parade of the Bands and Last Lap.

The Carnival in Antigua is usually celebrated during the emancipation period, with highlighting events such as the J’ouvert and Carnival Parade, which showcase the spirited performances of authentic bands from local and regional locations.

The Carnival has evolved with time by replacing the “Old Time Christmas Festival” and emerged as the backbone of the tourism sector in Antigua and Barbuda. With the colourful costumes, the patrons and citizens took to the streets and celebrated the culture of the country. The beauty pageants, talent shows, and captivating music display the cultural expressions and talent of the locals.

The celebration with Antigua Carnival 2024 is also rooted in the spirit of emancipation as the Calpyso Monarch competitions, the Panorama Steel band competition and other parade events provide ultimate experience to the tourists.

Antigua Carnival 2024 calendar of events

On July 20, 2024: APUA INET Party Monarch Semi-Finals Cooler Fete ARG

The event will take place at Antigua Recreation Ground and invite the patrons to be part of the competition. The entry ticket at the event is $20 and starts at 8 pm. With the victory, the winner will be given a chance to get the party monarch passes for the hypest crew.

On July 21, 2024: National Housing and Urban Development Queen of Carnival

Seven contestants from across Antigua and Barbuda will take part in the pageant as these delegates received their official shares and met their sponsors in Thursday’s Media Launch for Carnival 2024. The delegates included:

Shakkia Carlos Delegate #1 – Miss Arton Capital

Desrie Markham Delegate #2- Miss Rawdon and Associates

Kevinya Joseph Delegate #3- Miss Cool and Smooth

J’amalyn Stevens Delegate #4- Miss Kennedy’s Club Ltd.

Shania Samuel Delegate #5- Miss Liat 2020

Dominique Trotman Delegate #6- Miss Antigua & Barbuda Port Authority

Chandera Condrington Delegate #7- Miss Furniture Gallery

On July 25, 2024: Opening of Carnival Parade

The opening of the Carnival will take place at St John’s, which will showcase the rich cultural tapestry of Antigua and Barbuda. The parade will be hosted to display the significance of the carnival which will also foster the tourism in Antigua and Barbuda.

The second event, ACB Caribbean Junior Party Monarch, will also take place on the opening day, which is to provide a platform to young talents in the entertainment industry.

On July 26, 2024: Face off

The event is aimed at providing opportunities for locals to uplift their small businesses and offerings of Antigua and Barbuda.

Other events of the carnival will include the OASIS T-shirt mas which will be held on July 27, 2024 and West Indies Oil Company Junior Carnival on July 28, 2024. ECAB Mr and Mrs Teenage Pageant will be held on July 29 and Druesday will take place on July 30, 2024.

Jaycees Queen Show and Emancipation Watch Night will be held on July 31, 2024. Melting Pot and Cavalier Rum Calypso Monarch will be held on August 1 and August 2, 2024. Other events for the carnival will include State Insurance Company Ltd Panorama, APUA INET Party Monarch, J’ouvert St John’s, Carnival Monday, Parade of the Bands and Last Lap.