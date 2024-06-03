Antigua Cruise Port to undergo US$45M second phase transformation

The second phase of the transformation of Antigua Cruise Port is all set to commence with the US$45 million investment project, led by Global Ports Holding.

Antigua and Barbuda: The second phase of the transformation of Antigua Cruise Port is all set to commence with the US$45 million investment project, led by Global Ports Holding. With the facility, the complex will add a new cruise terminal and an exclusive passenger day club to the site.

The second phase of the project will feature a state-of-the-art cruise terminal, aiming to generate more business for the local community. It will also be used to enhance the experience of the passengers and create a new sense of excitement about Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua Cruise Port is known as the picturesque hub which welcomed 372 ship calls in 2023 and is on the path to breaking records in 2024. The transformation project of the complex was started in 2020 with an aim to redevelop, modernize, and manage the giant ships. With the US$30 million, the first phase of the transformation was completed in 2020 with the construction of a new 700-foot pier which has the capacity to accommodate the largest ships in the industry.

In phase one, the company also featured improvements in the infrastructure with the beautification of the Heritage Quay shopping centre.

Now, phase two will begin with the construction of the state-of-the-art cruise terminal in May 2024 which will span 650 square feet at the fifth berth. The homeporting of the ships with seamless travel will also be provided with the facility with designated pick up and drop off areas fo guests moving to and from the airport.

The terminal will also be designed with maximum efficiency where the guests are provided with ample time to shop and explore. The duty-free shopping district with the area spanning 4,000 sqaure foot has also been given, including 12 retail spaces for both large and small entrepreneurs and new guest information centres.

Further, the Antigua Day Club will also include a pool, bars, restaurants and a stage for entertainment which will spa 3,700 square foot. The day club will also become the pinnacle of the new Antigua cruise port with several exclusive outdoor oasis with great food, cocktails, music and other offerings.