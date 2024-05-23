Antigua and Barbuda to host Cricket Carnival this summer season

The calendar of events for “Be Here Summer” has been unveiled by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority to celebrate the unique offerings and culture.

Antigua and Barbuda: The calendar of events for “Be Here Summer” has been unveiled by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority to celebrate the unique offerings and culture. The event which is being kickstarted on May 15, 2024, welcomes sports enthusiasts and fishers to interact with the customers.

In first event, the Sports Fishing Tournament which was held from May 15 to 19, 2024, the fisherfolks were given a chance to interact with their potential customers who could given them a good business. In addition to that, the tournament also features the participation of several teams from across Antigua and Barbuda and winners were also awarded with good rewards.

The second activity of the event was slated for May 20 to May 24, 2024, and was named Barbuda Caribana, aiming to attract tourists to the offerings of the sister island. The event has been enhancing the exclusive offerings of the island and boost the tourist sector in the summer season.

In addition to that, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be played in Antigua and Barbuda from June 1 to 29, 2024 where different teams from across the globe will visit the country. The much-anticipated World Cup is all set to be held at several grounds of the Caribbean region and gearing up to attract the huge flux of tourists from across the globe.

Cricket is one of the most loved sports in the world and West Indies as people always show excitement to watch matches, series, and other formats of the sports. The team of West Indies will also play the matches of the world cup, showcasing excitement among the cricket fans from the Caribbean and the world.

The fourth event, the T20 World Challenge, will take place in Antigua and Barbuda from July 3 to 13, 2024, aiming to enhance the sports landscape in the country. The hosting of such big events will boost the country’s tourism sector and also encourage the local people to give businesses to their small enterprises.

The much-anticiapted Antigua Carnival will also welcome the tourists from across the globe as it is one of the greatest festival in the wider Caribbean. The carnival will showcase offerings of Antigua and Barbuda and promote the rich culture and heritage with unique performances and pageants.

The last event for the summer will be the CPL T20 Tournament which is one of the biggest cricket tournaments of the Caribbean region. The event will start on August 9 and run through September 5, 2024.