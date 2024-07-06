Antigua and Barbuda achieve a record-breaking hike in tourism

Antigua and Barbuda's tourism industry is celebrating its new achievement as May 2024 has brought a remarkable number of visitors to the country.

Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism industry is celebrating its new achievement as May 2024 has brought a remarkable number of visitors to the country. The twin-island nation has even overcome the pre-pandemic scores and the tourism industry is continuing to increase at an astounding rate.

According to the official data, the country has shown significant growth in almost every industry. The data from 2019 depicts a 12% hike in the Air arrival category. The 2019 year was considered the best before pandemic. Apart from that the country this year has experienced a 35% surge in Cruise arrivals, while yacht visits have risen by 34%.

The minister of tourism, Charles Fernandez also expressed his gratitude towards the results.

“We knew we will have a record year. It is crucial to note that forecasts projected large rises outside of the predicted numbers for both the SIDS conference and World Cup cricket.” Fernandez said.

“While this year’s results offer reason for happiness, we should also be prepared beforehand for the hurricane season” he added.

Fernandez further acknowledged the potential problems that were faced by the southern countries by the hurricane.

“My thoughts and prayers are with our Caribbean brothers and sisters down south, who were hit by Hurricane Beryl and rely largely on tourism as their primary source of income. It is therefore critical that we remain attentive to the end, with hotel properties and tourist attractions paying close attention to their emergency preparedness plans and putting things in place in case of any tragedy,” Fernandez remarked.

The minister further in his statement thanked and commended the efforts of all tourism stakeholders all around the Antigua and Barbuda and the members of the tourism ministry of the country.

The islands pink and white sandy beaches, crystal clear water, satisfying climate and friendly communities are one of the major reasons that attract a number of tourists every year to this country.

Reportedly, With the record-breaking raise in tourist numbers, the country is all set to continue its development, which will considerably benefit its economy.