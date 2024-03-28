Saint Lucia records 288% growth in tourism from Guyana with services of British Airways

Saint Lucia recorded significant growth of 288% in the arrival of travellers from the Guyana market due to the non-stop services of British Airways, connecting the two islands with London

Castries, Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia recorded significant growth of 288% in the arrival of travellers from the Guyana market due to the non-stop services of British Airways, connecting the two islands with London. The positive trajectory has led to the enhancement of the travel dynamics, trade partnerships, and cultural exchanges between the nations.

The data was revealed by the Ministry of Tourism on the first year anniversary of the establishment of the connection between Guyana, Saint Lucia, and London through the services of British Airways. Since the launch, the flights provided significant momentum to the tourism sector as well as the strengthening of economic ties and opportunities for both countries.

Saint Lucia was chosen as the connection between London and Guyana in April 2023 and both countries aimed to promote collaboration and productive exchange with each other.

British Airways started the service of the flights for Guayan and Saint Lucia which have partnered with each other on March 27, 2023. The service operates two times weekly from London’s Gatwick International Airport to Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana, via Saint Lucia.

The airline provided a service two times a week using the Boeing 777 aircraft.

Besides this, Saint Lucia also enjoyed the service of flights of British Airways which operated from London Heathrow (LHR) and it was resumed in July 2012 after a wait of more than 30 years. The United Kingdom served as the second-largest tourism market for Saint Lucia, with four weekly flights and services from British Airways.

With the demand for travel and Destination Saint Lucia, British Airways also commenced service for Tobago via the country on March 28, 2023. The new connection also provided travellers with convenient access to Tobago which promoted tourism to both destinations.

The service operates a winter schedule on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while in the summer period, the service was increased to five weekly flights. British Airways also provided hundreds more seats to Trinidad via Saint Lucia.

The airline also increased airlift during the winter with daily flights from November 2021 out of Gatwick, aiming to cater to the demand for Saint Lucia.

As per the reports, the demand for travel in Trinidad has also served as the second-largest source market within the Caribbean context. The continued advancements towards additional targeted airlifts into Saint Lucia were considered as another step in the right direction with the full rebound of the tourism economy.

Saint Lucia turned out to be an ideal destination for several Caribbean countries as it operated the service of the British Airways.