Annual Child Month Parade and Fun Fair to return to Nevis

The Annual Child Month Parade and Fun Fair is all set to return to Old Hospital Road at 9: 00 am under the patronage of the Ministry of Education of Nevis

Nevis: The Annual Child Month Parade and Fun Fair is all set to return to Old Hospital Road at 9: 00 am under the patronage of the Ministry of Education of Nevis. The parade will start the journey from the streets of Charlestown and end at the ETW park for the event.

Children will be treated to bouncing castles, games, and fun learning activities as Child Month 2024 is being celebrated to enhance the capabilities of the Children in the island nation. The Refreshments will also be on sale and the fun fair will be about the hosting of the different games and events.

The Fun Fair will be held on Friday, June 14, 2024, and the parade will kick start at 9: 00 am. The Child Month has been celebrated under the theme- “Embrace Inclusion, Every Child Counts.” The event will feature several events and activities to enhance the interactions between children and their parents, and between children and children.

The first event of the parade and fun fair will be free entertainment which will feature musical performances and poem reciting competitions. In addition to that, several games will also be part of the event, aiming to enhance their physical activity.

The Bouncing Castles will be the first event of the fun fair where children will participate and interact with other people. Games and Rides will also enhance their fun experience and other fun learning activities will be used to teach them about several processes of life.

In addition to that, the fundraisers will also be held in Nevis with the parade as $1 will be given for the face painting and $1 will be provided for Lucky Dip. The refreshments which will be sale will include several exclusive dishes and cuisine.

The Children’s Lunch Special will be given at $8 which will include the package of one hotdog and one drink. For other food packages, the prices will be:

Hotdogs will be available for $5, Cookup will be available for $12, Friend Chicken and popcorn will be available for $3, Icepops will be for $2 and Beverages will also be provided on sale.