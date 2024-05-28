American Airlines to reintroduce non-stop Saturday service from New York to Saint Lucia

American Airlines is all set to reintroduce non-stop service from New York to Saint Lucia which will start its operation on December 7, 2024.

Castries, Saint Lucia: American Airlines is all set to reintroduce non-stop service from New York to Saint Lucia which will start its operation on December 7, 2024. The service will offer flights only on Saturday to meet the demands of the tourists from the US market.

American Airlines will offer enhanced connectivity and seamless travel options to travelers who want to visit Saint Lucia and experience its local offerings. The reintroduction of services will enhance the potential of the market and provide flexibility during the peak winter tourism season of the destination.

The flights are already available for purchase as passengers can buy them through American Airline’s website and mobile app. Minister of Tourism- Dr Ernest Hilaire added that the airline would enhance the opportunities for travellers and provide new business options to the local citizens.

He also outlined that the service will complement their new room renovations which will soon be available for the bookings. Through the service, the passengers will be offered to rejuvenate their body and soul and experience a romantic getaway as Saint Lucia is one of the world’s leading honeymoon destinations.

Further, the travellers will also be given a chance to explore its key attractions such as lush landscapes, pristine beaches, Sulphur Springs, Mud Baths and rich cultural offerings. The majestic Pitons and vibrant coral reefs will also be embraced by the visitors, providing new opportunities for the travellers.

In addition to that, the local community will benefit from the service through several business activities that will be provided by the tourists who will visit Saint Lucia. The street vendors, taxi operators, tour guides and shopkeepers will get the chance to enhance their business and explore the new markets of the US tourists.

Meanwhile, the service will provide increased flight options as passengers will be given a chance to fly into the modern 737 aircraft, consisting of spacious cabins, and exceptional onboard amenities. The expansion will mark as a significant step forward in enhancing connectivity and accessibility to Saint Lucia.