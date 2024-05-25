American Airlines, JetBlue, Delta Airlines to offer direct flights to Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to welcome passengers from the key US markets in significant numbers as several major carriers have announced their service of flights this winter season

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda is all set to welcome passengers from the key US markets in significant numbers as several major carriers have announced their service of flights this winter season. For the first time, American Airlines will offer daily service from Charlotte to the country, aiming to enhance air connectivity.

In addition to that, Delta Airlines will also provide daily flights from Atlanta, and a weekly flight will be provided from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York. American Airlines also announced twice-daily service of flights from Miami and daily service from New York to Antigua and Barbuda.

Meanwhile, JetBlue has also been added to the major US carriers for the service to Antigua and Barbuda as it increased the flights to five times a week. The airline has been providing a boost to the tourism sector of the country and poising exceptional growth for the economy of Antigua and Barbuda.

CEO of Antigua and Barbuda- Colin James highlighted the growth of the tourism sector and said that such destinations rely heavily upon the tourism sector, providing robust options for economic growth.

He said that the US market has remained a great contributor to the airlift sector as the major carriers have been marking the potential of the small island nation. He also noted that the enhanced connectivity will provide authentic support and stability to the economic conditions of Antigua and Barbuda.

Besides this, the successful testing of the LIAT 2020 will also provide a significant boost to the tourism sector as the airline will soon start the operation of its commercial flights. Sunrise Airways has also been added to the fleet as it will commence service on May 25, 2024, flying on the route between St Kitts, Antigua, and Dominica.

James mentioned the rebound in regional air travel and its positive impact on visitor numbers, especially from Trinidad and Tobago which is the main source market within the region.

James highlighted that the tourism sector will enhance economic growth as the events such as ICC Cricket World Cup and Carnival drawing visitors to the islands.